Cinnober acquires Ancoa Software

Cinnober Financial Technology has announced the acquisition of the business and assets of Ancoa Software, the UK-based market surveillance specialist company.

Ancoa provides contextual surveillance and analytics for exchanges, regulators, buy & sell-side firms. The monitoring and surveillance platform helps firms take control of their regulatory, reputational and operational risks across markets, functions and asset classes. Ancoa's customers include Convergex, MarketAxess, Linear Investments, Energie Steiermark and Cenkos Securities.

"Cinnober has been in a partnership with Ancoa for the last three years and we're impressed by their team and their product. By bringing Ancoa into Cinnober we are now adding new competences as well as deepening our leading product portfolio targeting banks and brokers as well as exchanges and clearinghouses", says Veronica Augustsson, CEO of Cinnober. "We're also adding approximately ten additional customers to our client base, within a highly interesting segment of our business niche driven by regulatory demands."