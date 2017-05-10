Axioma appoints technology veteran Mark Traudt

Mark Traudt, Axioma

London - Axioma, a provider of enterprise market risk and portfolio management solutions, has brought on board industry veteran Mark Traudt as Managing Director and Head of Product Engineering.

Traudt's main objective will be advancing the technology of Axioma's full suite of products in addition to driving the development of new capabilities. He will report to Chief Operating Officer Ian Webster.

Traudt joins Axioma from risk analytics firm Quantifi, where he had been Chief Technology Officer since 2003. In his role, he was responsible for technology and architecture of Quantifi Risk, the firm's risk management solution. Prior to that, he was a Vice President at Goldman, Sachs & Co. in Global Equity Derivatives including ING Barings, Sumitomo Bank Capital Markets, and Kidder Peabody.