AST to deliver blockchain-based proxy voting

AST, a provider of transfer agent, proxy solicitation and governance services, has announced that it will introduce a blockchain-enabled system for proxy vote tabulation by the start of the 2018 proxy season.

The new solution will be the first of a number of offerings based on distributed ledger technology (DLT) that AST plans to bring to market in the coming years.

In collaboration with NuArca, a blockchain-focused solution provider, AST is accelerating the rollout of its offerings based on blockchain technology and exploring how it can leverage the technology to enhance its client-facing solutions, including proxy voting and recordkeeping.

AST and NuArca will work together on proxy analytics and reporting that utilize immutable blockchain results and real-time facts to support issuers in the creation and execution of successful proxy campaign strategies.

This solution aims to facilitate greater transparency and confidence in data handling, allowing issuers to make more informed decisions and strategy adjustments. It will also allow AST's proxy solicitation experts to access advanced predictive analytics to guide complex proxy solicitations.