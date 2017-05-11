Cobalt announces new launch participants Citadel Securities and XTX

Cobalt, the FX post-trade processing network based on distributed ledger technology, has announced that Citadel Securities, a market-maker across FX, fixed income, equities, ETFs and options, and XTX Markets, a quantitative-driven electronic market-maker, have signed up as Cobalt launch participants.

Cobalt's FX solution is set to launch in 2017. There are currently 22 beta participants on Cobalt's peer-to-peer network including Citi, which became a Cobalt investor in 2016, and Cobalt's technology partners including SETL, First Derivatives and Tradepoint.

Cobalt also announces the expansion of its core team and the opening of a New York office. Devika Darbari joins Cobalt as COO from JDX Consulting where she was a Board member and CEO Americas. She will also head up operations in the US.

Jon Light joins as its Head of Product and Steve Nelson as Head of Solution Delivery and Support. Prior to joining Cobalt, Jon Light was Director of FX Product Management at Markit. Steve Nelson was the Trading Support Team Lead at Fixnetix. These latest hires follow the appointment of Charlotte Crosswell, former Nasdaq NLX CEO, as Strategic Advisor for Cobalt in December 2016.

Adrian Patten, Co-Founder and Chairman of Cobalt, said: "The expansion of our team, our global reach, and the addition of Citadel Securities and XTX as launch participants following extensive beta testing, combined with our best-in-class technology partners have set Cobalt on a strong growth trajectory. The expertise these new hires bring enables us to continue to scale our business and solution, unhindered by cumbersome legacy systems and remaining agile and responsive to the needs of our customers."