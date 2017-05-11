Misys unveils retail banking cloud platform for German market

Nadeem Syed, Misys

London - Misys has unveiled its retail banking private cloud solution for the German market. The pre-configured and localised Misys FusionBanking Essence solution delivers core and digital banking functionality on the Misys FinCloud in line with regional specificities including language, currency and regulatory frameworks. It is the first of several planned regional roll outs across Europe and Asia Pacific in the near future.



"Many banks are still in the early stages of cloud adoption but legacy IT costs, regulation and market disruption are compounding urgency to jump on board," said Nadeem Syed, CEO at Misys. "We're making good on our promise to bring our clients choice when it comes to deploying our software. The launch of FinCloud was the first phase and now we are localising our componentised software in the cloud to support our customers around the world, as part of our strategic roadmap."



Misys FinCloud combines FusionBanking Essence with Misys FusionBanking Online and Mobile channel capabilities. The Misys FusionBanking Payment Manager component provides payment orchestration and messaging, all surrounded by third-party services chosen to support the local market. These cover regulatory requirements for tax, KYC, AML, statutory reporting and card management. Amongst these vendors are BSM, WebID, Wirecard and Bank-Verlag.



As part of the offering, Misys FinCloud partner and German cloud service provider, Diebold Nixdorf, delivers infrastructure services out of its certified data centres in the country. This helps to enable security and regulatory compliance where bank customers' financial data is required to be hosted in the country.