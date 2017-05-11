NEO receives qualified foreign exchange designation by OTC Markets Group

Aequitas NEO Exchange

Toronto - Aequitas NEO Exchange has been designated a Qualified Foreign Exchange by OTC Markets Group, effective March 29, 2017. With this designation, NEO-listed companies may apply to qualify for trading on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets in the United States. The OTCQX and OTCQB markets allow companies to establish a secondary market to reach the US-based investment community, without a U.S. exchange listing.

"We are proud to receive this designation from OTC Markets as it expands the international scope of our listings business and further establishes our place in the global markets," stated Jos Schmitt, President and Chief Executive Officer, NEO Exchange.

"We are pleased to officially recognize NEO as a qualified non-U.S. stock exchange," added Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Any company listed on the NEO Exchange may now apply to qualify for trading on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets, and we look forward to welcoming more Canadian companies to the U.S. markets."