TMX Insights collaborates with IRESS

TMX Insights has teamed up with IRESS, a supplier of technology for wealth management and financial markets, to develop compatibility between the IRESS products and the TMX Analytics Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) application.

TMX Analytics TCA offers clients protected access to their trade and order history and enables them to review performance, routing and venue qualitys. Other key features include support for MiFID II and analysis of interlisted trading data for equities also listed on international venues.

"We are pleased to work with IRESS to provide our customers with a better user experience which will allow for seamless compatibility between the TMX Analytics TCA and IRESS products ," said John Willock, Director, TMX Datalinx.