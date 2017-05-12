Deutsche Boerse and Malta Stock Exchange extend tech agreement
The Malta Stock Exchange is to continue its use of Deutsche Börse trading technology.
Holger Wohlenberg, Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services
The two stock exchanges have extended their agreement retroactively from 1 January 2017, for another five years, until 31 December 2021. In this context, the Malta Stock Exchange has also extended its trading hours. Daily trading in a number of products is now possible from 9.00 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.
"We are pleased that the Malta Stock Exchange has chosen Deutsche Börse's IT services and technology solutions. Trading participants will continue to benefit from our continually improved cash market technology as well as from a large international network of market participants," commented Holger Wohlenberg, Managing Director of Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services.
The two parties have thus agreed that all future modifications or updates to Deutsche Börse's trading infrastructure will also be introduced on the Malta Stock Exchange.