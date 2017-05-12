Ten startups selected for FIS/VC FinTech Accelerator

Gary Norcross, FIS

FIS, a provider of financial services technology, and The Venture Center have announced the 10 startup companies selected to participate in the 2017 VC FinTech Accelerator, now in its second year.

The 2017 program received 295 applications from startup financial technology firms across the United States and 39 other countries. The 10 chosen startups are:

Alpharank - San Francisco

Alto IRA - Nashville, Tenn.

Bond.ai - New York City

eGiftify - Little Rock, Ark.

Hedge Hog - Detroit

HTC Mobile Apps - Austin, Texas

Omnetrium - Chicago

Quotanda - Mexico City

WalletFi - Chapel Hill, N.C.

Xplanr - New York City

The selected companies will participate in a rigorous 12-week program designed to accelerate the development of their financial innovations. Each company will receive in-depth mentoring and training from FIS and The Venture Center as well as a monetary investment.

"FIS has always been about applying advanced technology to the real-world challenges facing our clients," said Gary Norcross, FIS president & CEO. "This program is a great example of how we are harnessing the spirit of entrepreneurship with the power of applied innovation to bring breakthrough products and services to our clients. Together with the state of Arkansas and The Venture Center, we are helping to develop and foster innovations that will make a difference for financial institutions around the world."

The VC FinTech Accelerator, empowered by FIS, is focused on identifying and accelerating the development and growth of early-stage financial technology ventures.