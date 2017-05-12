Automated Trader Update: BYO Algo

Bring your own, Build your own, Buy your own - Horizon has extended its 'buy and build' capability for algo trading.

Deloitte developed a blockchain platform for KYC checks.

GreenKey filed a patent on MiFID II solution: voice to electronic quote.

Bats tried to close in on NYSE/Nasdaq closing auctions.

All Automated Trader online news is available to readers here, and all articles here: issue 42, issue 41, and issue 40.

Industry news

FIA's SEF Tracker for April is now available online.

Cinnober acquired Ancoa Software.

Two Sigma Securities is to buy the U.S. options-market-making business of Interactive Brokers.

EEX completed its acquisition of Nodal Exchange.

Products and Services

Advanced Logic Analytics launched finance analytics tools.

xCelor and CIARA announced a strategic partnership.

Spread Networks and Seaborn partnered to provide Brazil's first dedicated ULL subsea route.

Danske Bank Asset Management adopted Bloomberg's liquidity assessment tool.

Hotspot announced its first anonymous FX forwards trades.

McKay Brothers expanded its European bandwidth services.

People in the news

Macron win - see our round-up of industry reactions here.

LiquidityBook appointed Les Vital as Head of Technical Sales.

Neudata named Dr. Robert Benson advisor in London.

Jay Clayton was sworn in as Chairman of the SEC.