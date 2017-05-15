Heartwood appoints new Investment Director

Graham Bishop, Heartwood Investment Management

Heartwood Investment Management, the specialist boutique investment manager, has announced the appointment of Graham Bishop as Investment Director.



Graham's area of expertise includes the top-down analysis of global capital markets and multi asset investing. At Heartwood he will be taking the lead on tactical asset allocation as well as participating in the management of the multi asset strategies.



Before joining Heartwood, Graham was a global macro strategist at Citi Bank, where he helped design short and longer term cross-asset trades and ideas. Prior to Citi, Graham worked at Exane BNP Paribas and RBS (formerly ABN Amro).



Commenting on his appointment, Graham Bishop, said: "I am thrilled to be joining the highly respected investment team at Heartwood. The firm already has an impressive and well-established client base and a strong investment track record, and I am looking forward to working with them."