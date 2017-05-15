Seabury Global Markets and Nobel create non-fractional reserve bank

Rob Fleschler, Seabury Global Markets

New York - Seabury Global Markets, a subsidiary of Seabury Capital and a provider of FX and precious metals liquidity management and trade execution solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Noble Bank International, a non-fractional reserve bank that enables clients to clear, net and settle OTC products in real-time.

The strategic partnership leverages SGM's distribution footprint and Noble's clearing, netting and settlement service to address the core issues of credit access and post-trade processing cost for Seabury's institutional client base. Under the agreement, SGM will serve as global sales and distribution partner while Noble have integrated Seabury FXone's FIX and GUI software applications into the Noble service. SGM has also establish a prototype private credit pool for customers in the form of a net settlement overdraft facility linked to real-time, post-trade services.

Seabury Global Markets Chief Executive Officer Rob Fleschler said: "Noble's FX service benefits our companies' combined offering to buy and sell side clients by reducing the friction of onboarding clients and liquidity providers in OTC markets allowing broader access to market participants while simplifying and reducing the cost of post-trade services."

In addition to the strategic partnership, Seabury Capital has participated in Noble's Series A round, further aligning the two companies.