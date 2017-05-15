AlgoTrader 4.0 introduces automated Bitcoin trading
AlgoTrader Coinigy integration to enable trading of cryptocurrencies.
AlgoTrader has announced the upcoming release of AlgoTrader 4.0. The new release integrates Coinigy, an all-in-one digital currency platform. Coinigy offers connectivity to over 45 cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling trading to many different cryptocurrencies.
Features of the new Coinigy integration include:
- Connectivity to 45+ cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bitfinex, Kraken, BTC-e, Bitstamp, OKCoin and more
- Support for cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Dash and more
- Processing of live market data from any of the supported cryptocurrency exchanges
- Trading of cryptocurrencies based on automated trading rules such as technical indicators or statistical arbitrage
- Automated download of Coinigy accounts, exchanges and currency pairs into AlgoTrader
- Simultaneous trading of currency pairs on multiple exchanges
- Cryptocurrency market making
- Trading of cryptocurrencies against fiat currencies through forex brokers such as FXCM, LMAX and Currenex
The AlgoTrader Coinigy integration will be made available to all AlgoTrader users when version 4.0 is released later this spring.