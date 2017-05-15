AlgoTrader 4.0 introduces automated Bitcoin trading

AlgoTrader has announced the upcoming release of AlgoTrader 4.0. The new release integrates Coinigy, an all-in-one digital currency platform. Coinigy offers connectivity to over 45 cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling trading to many different cryptocurrencies.

Features of the new Coinigy integration include:

Connectivity to 45+ cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bitfinex, Kraken, BTC-e, Bitstamp, OKCoin and more

Support for cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Dash and more

Processing of live market data from any of the supported cryptocurrency exchanges

Trading of cryptocurrencies based on automated trading rules such as technical indicators or statistical arbitrage

Automated download of Coinigy accounts, exchanges and currency pairs into AlgoTrader

Simultaneous trading of currency pairs on multiple exchanges

Cryptocurrency market making

Trading of cryptocurrencies against fiat currencies through forex brokers such as FXCM, LMAX and Currenex

The AlgoTrader Coinigy integration will be made available to all AlgoTrader users when version 4.0 is released later this spring.