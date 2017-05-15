GreenKey and iMarket Communications integrate networks

Nader Shwayhat, GreenKey Technologies

New York and Chicago - iMarket Communications, a telecommunications provider specializing in trader voice and data solutions for the financial, banking and energy industries, and GreenKey Technologies, creator of an artificial intelligence (AI) and voice-driven collaboration tool, have announced an interconnection partnership.

The companies have integrated their networks and can now provide end-to-end services to their mutual customers. This partnership will provide their financial industry users with access to private wire clients using traditional hardware trading turrets (dealerboards).

Nader Shwayhat, Chief Executive Officer of GreenKey, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with well-established firms such as iMarket that share a reputation for service excellence. They enhance GreenKey's ability to deliver our unique voice interface, speech recognition tools and unified collaboration offerings to the broadest possible base of global financial customers. We are particularly excited that this partnership also allows mutual customers to access our new GreenKey Scribe offering by directly translating any voice quote or order captured over an iMarket line into a MiFID II compliant electronic record without any re-keying."