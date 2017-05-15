BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and SocGen select Tradeweb for MiFID II reporting

London - Tradeweb Markets, the provider of fixed income, derivatives and ETF marketplaces, has announced that BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale are among the latest clients to join Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan in selecting its Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) service. The Tradeweb APA allows firms to meet pre- and post-trade transparency requirements across all instruments under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II).

"We are pleased to see an increasing number of major banks opting to join the Tradeweb APA service. Their commitment provides further assurances that, as part of the largest portion of the off-venue market, their flow business will be aggregated and therefore blended, resulting in a complete view of the reported market activity. We are also working closely with lead Order Management Systems to ensure that the buy-side clients we are engaged with benefit from a seamless and standardized workflow," said Simon Maisey, MD, global head of business development at Tradeweb.

"Regulators are providing more clarity around pre-trade reporting obligations, such as ESMA's recently published RTS regarding the treatment of package orders. We therefore expect that, despite the delay to the SI regime to September 2018, market demand for a holistic reporting solution will continue to accelerate. This is why we remain flexible and continue to update our pre-trade API specification to meet our clients' changing needs," Maisey added.