ITG adds two to US trading team

ITG has announced that John Emmert will join the firm on May 17 as a Director on the Global Portfolio Trading team, based in New York.

Emmert most recently worked for 10 years as a Director in the Global Program Sales & Trading group at Deutsche Bank Securities. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Emmert worked in program sales trading roles at Société Générale, Susquehanna International Group, BNP Paribas and Bankers Trust, all based in New York.

ITG also recently added Sean O'Meara as a Director of ETF Trading on the U.S. team to help grow the ETF effort.

O'Meara worked most recently in ETF trading at Abel Noser and also spent 9 years at J.P. Morgan, including as Executive Director of market making U.S. listed ETFs.

O'Meara started his career at Morgan Stanley before moving on to J.P. Morgan where he helped build their ETF business. He is based in New York and joined ITG at the end of March.