UBS AM hires Suni Harford as Head of Investments

Suni Harford, UBS Asset Management

Zurich and New York - UBS Asset Management has announced that Suni P. Harford will join the firm as Head of Investments in July 2017. She will be responsible for c.500 investment employees and oversee approximately US$600 billion in assets under management across both traditional and alternative asset classes. She will be based in New York and report to Ulrich Koerner, President of UBS AM.

Suni joins UBS AM from Citigroup where she has worked for the past 24 years, most recently as Regional Head of Markets for North America, a role she held for nine years. Suni was also a member of Citi's Pension Plan Investment Committee and a Director on the Board of Citibank Canada.

As a prominent diversity champion, both in the financial services sector and the wider business community, Suni served as the co-head of Citi Women and on the Board of Directors of The Forte Foundation, a US non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the number of women leaders in business. She is also passionate about awareness and support for the US veteran community, and is involved in many organizations in this regard.

"Suni is a highly experienced and impactful senior leader, with a Wall Street career spanning nearly 30 years. She brings strong leadership capabilities combined with a broad knowledge of the investment markets across multiple asset classes and deep understanding of macro-economics." said Ulrich Koerner, President, UBS AM.