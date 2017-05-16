Linedata upgrades Linedata Global Hedge platform

Ed Gouldstone, Linedata

Linedata has announced a new version of its portfolio management system, Linedata Global Hedge, to meet the evolving needs of the global alternative and institutional investment community.

Linedata Global Hedge provides an end to end portfolio management solution, offering managers across Europe, North America and Asia the ability to navigate market and regulatory challenges, while achieving operational efficiency. Incorporating client feedback and continuous monitoring of the market, the latest version includes an improved trading and order management module, more specific asset class coverage, increased compliance-related elements around disclosure and reporting and workflow and user experience (UX) enhancements.

The new release also provides improved position based order generation, with more flexible allocation preferences and order methods, as well as enhanced data quality in pre-trade compliance checks such as the ability to download current prices at time of trading new instruments.

Ed Gouldstone, Global Head of Product Management, Asset Management, at Linedata, says: "This enhanced version of Linedata Global Hedge expands front office capabilities and reinforces our commitment to providing agile technology solutions and services required to continually meet our clients' needs."