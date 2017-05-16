RSRCHX launches desktop application via OpenFin

Vicky Sanders, RSRCHXchange

Following the launch last week of OpenFin's Community Edition, RSRCHXchange, the MiFID II research solution and marketplace, has become the first partner to join the OpenFin Community.

RSRCHXchange is now developing its RSRCHX application on OpenFin, the world's first common operating layer for financial desktop applications.

The RSRCHX application gives the option of moving away from web browsers to the desktop, allowing users to access the RSRCHX portal in a segregated desktop application. By developing on OpenFin, RSRCHXchange is enabling both asset management firms and research providers to use its live consumption analytics, real-time research assessment tools and research marketplace in conjunction with other solutions to meet their MiFID II and research needs.

Vicky Sanders, Co-Founder, RSRCHXchange, commented: "Building the RSRCHX desktop application on OpenFin goes beyond simply improving the user experience of our research platform; with the industry facing a sprint in order to be ready in time for MiFID II implementation in January next year, it's connectivity which will allow the industry to join the dots, linking together multiple MiFID II solutions."