NovaSparks strengthens U.S. equity offering

Luc Burgun, NovaSparks

New York, London, and Paris - NovaSparks, the field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data company, has added the Securities Information Processors (SIP) feeds to its list of supported feeds. The SIP feeds are consolidated feeds that provide Best-Bid-Offer (BBO) and National-Best-Bid-and-Offer (NBBO) information for all U.S. equity markets, in addition to displaying regulatory information.

With the addition of the SIP feeds, banks and trading firms can now leverage NovaTick feed handlers to complement their NovaTick direct feed deployment, and to disseminate regulatory information including the Limit Up/Limit Down (LULD) price bands, short sale restrictions, and regulatory halts.

NovaSparks CEO, Luc Burgun said: "Our feed handlers already support all 12 U.S. equity protected market direct feeds. With the addition of SIP, our customers now have access to this important element of an enterprise trading equity infrastructure."