China Telecom Global offers the first 100g service between Asia and Europe route

Steven Tan, China Telecom Global

Hong Kong, China - China Telecom Global (CTG), in collaboration with Russian operators, has announced the launch of 100G service capability via their terrestrial cable system to address demand for big-bandwidth connectivity between Asia and Europe.

This new 100G capability uses cross-border transmission systems via the China-Russia, China-Mongolia-Russia and China-Kazakhstan-Russia routes which will be managed with Russian partners. It is the first 100G bandwidth option available in the market via Asia and Europe, and will support the IP transit/transmission demand from carrier partners and IP service providers.

Steven Tan, Vice President of CTG Global Carrier Business said, "The readiness of the 100G service via our terrestrial cable system from Asia to Europe and the launch of Super TSR are both pioneering achievements in the market. China Telecom has devoted tremendous efforts in the diversification of Asia-Europe terrestrial cable routes, so as to improve the information exchange efficiency from Asia to Europe, and to fulfill customer expectations for alternative backup routes to regular submarine cable solutions."