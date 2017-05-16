INDATA announces Epic Data API

David J. Csiki, INDATA

INDATA, the provider of software, technology and services for buy-side firms, has announced the general release of Epic Data API, a complete technology toolkit for connecting systems and data sources, extending or creating software programs, custom reports and mobile-friendly applications. The release is available to clients using INDATA's iPM Epic solution, the investment software platform specifically designed for the era of big data.

Epic Data API provides INDATA clients with a technology toolkit that allows them to link and connect their external systems and data sources to provide information via the big data tools already provided by iPM Epic, which can be leveraged to extend current software programs or create new ones along with custom reports and mobile friendly applications.

Implementation of Epic Data API also allows INDATA clients to unlock their own INDATA analytics including portfolio and securities data metrics, compliance, performance, risk, attribution and other key system calculations which can be shared or used to power external applications and reports.

"We are very excited to announce the release of Epic Data API," commented David J. Csiki, President of INDATA, "Epic Data API greatly extends and expands the capabilities of our iPM Epic solution, allowing our clients to leverage a best-of-class set of technology tools to create greater ROI, operational efficiency and reduced costs," he added.