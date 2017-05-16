GreySpark and OXIAL offer continuous compliance service

Jon Batty, GreySpark

London - Capital Markets firms can now access a new continuous compliance service for algorithm risk management, due to a partnership from GRC solution provider OXIAL, and financial markets specialist GreySpark.

The collaboration means that Buyside and Sellside institutions can keep up with ever-changing and growing global regulation and compliance, combining the automation of OXIAL's GRC platform with the experience of GreySpark.

"Regulatory requirements can change quickly and the repercussions of failing to keep track of this can be catastrophic," said Eric Berdeaux, CEO, OXIAL. "The days of project-based compliance programmes, with a defined beginning and end are long gone."

The new supervised compliance programme is a managed service, that involves an initial policy and process driven due diligence on the client's algorithm trading activity by GreySpark consultants, followed by the implementation of an Algorithm Risk Management (ARM) maturity framework. This includes the automation of algorithm business processes and workflow, risk control management, audit, real time performance cockpits, and more, ensuring continuous compliance for algorithm risk mitigation in capital markets.

"This new offering allows us to deliver our clients a better way to provide proof of compliance and to be in a much greater position when being audited," said Jon Batty, executive director, GreySpark. "OXIAL's automated platform is very powerful. Not only is it a far more effective way of addressing compliance - continuous and ever-evolving - but it also saves valuable time and resource spent on manual management."