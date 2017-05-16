Nasdaq launches Nasdaq Analytics Hub

New York - Nasdaq, the provider of real-time market data and analytics, has announced the launch of the 'Nasdaq Analytics Hub,' a new platform that provides the buy side with investment signals that are derived from structured and unstructured data, and unique to Nasdaq. The platform analyzes social media sentiment, central bank communications, retail sentiment, technical factors, and event based signals.

Advances in technology and automation are increasing the demand for alternative data sets to help asset and hedge fund managers, algorithmic traders and active managers make informed investment decisions. The Nasdaq Analytics Hub is the second product to launch from the Innovation Lab to address this evolution.

The data sets available in the Nasdaq Analytics Hub are derived from core Nasdaq data plus the following data sets:

PredictWallStreet: polls millions of retail investors to produce long and short signals with high levels of alpha

iSentium: transforms unstructured social media content into powerful sentiment indicators

Prattle: quantifies the language of central bank and corporate communications creating directly tradable signals

Nasdaq Dorsey Wright identifies investment ideas by ranking stocks, ETFs and mutual funds from strongest to weakest based on Relative Strength analysis

Nasdaq said it intends to continue to add new data sets and data sources, as well as new insights and analytics on a continual basis.