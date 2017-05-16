Avelacom chooses AT TOKYO for London - Tokyo connectivity

Moscow, Russia - Avelacom has launched a new point of presence (PoP) at AT TOKYO data center facilities intended to improve low latency offerings for key financial markets in London and Tokyo.

The new PoP in AT TOKYO provides access to Japan's financial markets. Avelacom's PoPs in London are located in Slough and Interxion trading hubs. All these PoPs are now connected via Avelacom's global network to enable direct interaction between trading venues of the two cities.

For customers in London and Tokyo, this means that they can access market data and submit orders faster than before. Avelacom's updated low latency offerings now include co-location, proximity hosting and connectivity, and aim to meet the requirements of financial firms who use cross-market low latency trading strategies.

The roundtrip time delay (RTD) between London and Tokyo is as follows:

"We are happy to be a part of AT TOKYO's financial infrastructure and benefit from its state-of-the-art facilities. Combined with Avelacom's network ownership we can together bring best-in-class low latency connectivity between London and Tokyo", said Aleksey Larichev, Avelacom's Managing Director.