Alastair Goodwin to head Cinnober's Ancoa

Alasdair Goodwin, Ancoa

Ancoa now forms a new subsidiary within the Cinnober group, and Alastair Goodwin has been appointed CEO for the entity, that will provide surveillance and analytics for exchanges, regulators, buy & sell-side firms.

Goodwins's most recent position was Head of Business Development at Boat Services, a UK based Cinnober subsidiary. Before Boat, he worked at Goldman Sachs within the Equities One Delta Strategy team as an Executive Director. His focus being on emerging markets, market structure, trading cost and quality optimisation.

The Ancoa offering is based on a monitoring and surveillance platform that helps firms take control of their regulatory, reputational and operational risks across markets, functions and asset classes. Customers include Convergex, MarketAxess, Linear Investments, Energie Steiermark and Cenkos Securities. Following the acquisition Cinnober has started a three months' integration phase to maximize synergies and leverage cost efficiencies.