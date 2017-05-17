Itiviti wins industry award for 'Most Innovative New Product'

Jonas Hansbo, Itiviti

Stockholm - Itiviti's regulatory solution Itiviti Analyst has been named 'Most Innovative New Product' by an independent panel of experienced industry experts at the Technical Analyst annual awards. The awards celebrate excellence in technical analysis research and trading software.

Itiviti Analyst, with its pioneering suite of five modules, helps eliminate the mandatory direct effects of MiFID II. Itiviti Analyst manages the most demanding regulatory issues, enabling firms to focus on business innovation and growth.

Matthew Clements, Editor of The Technical Analyst said: "MiFID II will have a significant impact on the European trading landscape, and Itiviti Analyst stands out by not only addressing compliance, but also supporting firms' efforts to capitalize on business opportunities which may arise as updated regulation is expected to reshape the trading landscape."

"We are very proud to accept the Technical Analyst Award for Itiviti Analyst," said Jonas Hansbo, Chief Strategy Officer, Itiviti. "The introduction of Itiviti Analyst is indicative of our long-standing commitment to game-changing innovation. This strategic approach to development has never been more fitting than today, as firms are preparing for a new market structure shaped by major regulatory change."