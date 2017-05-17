Gareth Thomas to join BTIG FX Trading Group

New York - Based in New York, Mr. Thomas will drive the development of BTIG's electronic foreign exchange platform, TradeSave FX, a low-touch technology for advanced direct market access.

Mr. Thomas joins BTIG as a Director of TradeSave FX. Prior to BTIG, he was a Sales Director at FastMatch. Previously, Mr. Thomas was Head of Foreign Exchange Trading at Mint, a division of BGC Capital. Earlier in his career, he held similar roles at GFT/Gain Capital, Crédit Lyonnais and NatWest Treasury in New York, London and Copenhagen.

BTIG's TradeSave FX offers institutional traders high-performance technology, access to deep pools of bank and non-bank liquidity and true price competition with full depth of book display for low-touch FX executions. The firm's platform provides a gateway to the growing spot marketplace with anonymous execution of spot currency pairs and contingency orders, including stops and limits while also supporting client-to-client trading.