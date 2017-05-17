BAML joins Neptune's network

Neptune, the Fixed Income network for real-time 'axe' indications, has announced the addition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) to its network. With BAML, Neptune now has 22 banks signed to participate on the network with 19 live.

The Neptune network provides a venue for investors to consume bond axes/inventory data from Bank counterparts. This can help institutional investors to be more effective and targeted when looking to execute large size orders in products such as corporate and emerging market bonds.

"With BAML on board, Neptune's membership now includes the leading fixed income market makers. This is an important step forward in the development of our open-access, non-discriminatory network and will make these markets more efficient," said Grant Wilson, CEO of Neptune Networks Ltd.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch will start providing their data to the network later in Q2, 2017.

Participating banks

· Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

· Banco Santander S.A.

· Bank of America Merrill Lynch

· Barclays Bank PLC

· BNP Paribas

· Citigroup

· Commerzbank AG

· Credit Agricole CIB

· Credit Suisse

· Deutsche Bank AG

· Goldman Sachs

· HSBC Bank PLC

· ING Bank NV

· Jefferies International Limited

· JPMorgan

· Mizuho International PLC

· Morgan Stanley

· Nomura International PLC

· RBC Capital Markets

· Société Générale

· UniCredit

· UBS AG London Branch



