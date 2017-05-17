Liquidnet buys OTAS Technologies

Rob Laible, Liquidnet

New York and London - Liquidnet, the institutional trading network, has announced its acquisition of OTAS Technologies - an analytics platform that delivers actionable market intelligence and context directly to institutional traders and portfolio managers.

"The biggest challenges we hear from our buy-side Members today center on two things - finding the liquidity they need, and being able to sort through vast amounts of market information to access what's relevant," said Rob Laible, Liquidnet's Global Head of Equity Strategy. "Our goal with this acquisition is to bring OTAS's analytics into the Liquidnet platform and deliver market context directly to the trader at the point of execution."

"The need to fill this void in the trader's toolkit is further underscored by the added best execution requirements under MiFID II," Laible continued. "We believe that a firm that incorporates OTAS analytics and our VHT platform into their trading strategy will be able to show a process and commitment to consistently achieving best execution for each and every order."

Tom Doris, Founder and CEO of OTAS Technologies said: "By joining with Liquidnet, we are helping clients achieve their performance objective by delivering a more complete trader intelligence platform that can help address all parts of the trading process: finding liquidity; measuring potential trade impact; monitoring marketing conditions; and now supporting a best execution strategy on an order-by-order level."