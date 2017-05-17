NEX Optimisation appoints Colin Murphy as chief commercial officer

London and New York, 17 May 2017 - NEX Optimisation, which helps clients reduce complexity and optimise resources across the transaction lifecycle, has appointed Colin Murphy as Chief Commercial Officer of NEX Optimisation which incorporates Head of Sales for NEX Regulatory Reporting. Colin joined NEX Optimisation on 15 May 2017.

Colin Murphy joins NEX Optimisation from Goldman Sachs where he was most recently Managing Director for Securities Lending and Equity Finance. In that role he was Head of Sales Trading across Equities and Fixed Income product, focused on hedge fund clients. Colin will report to Jenny Knott, CEO of NEX Optimisation and support Collin Coleman, Head of NEX Regulatory Reporting.