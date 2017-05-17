OANDA and Western Union Business Solutions team up on cross-border money transfer

Vatsa Narasimha, OANDA

San Francisco - OANDA, the provider of multi-asset trading services and foreign exchange solutions has teamed up with Western Union Business Solutions to deliver a new cross-border money transfer solution, OANDA Money Transfer.

Directly accessible through the OANDA website and its online currency converter, the cross-border money transfer service allows customers to set up an account, send money in over 130 currencies and to 170 countries and territories.

Available on desktop and mobile, the application provides 24/7 access to real-time rates for personal and business FX transactions. OANDA customers will also have the ability to set up market alerts to be notified when a preferred market rate becomes available.

The service has officially launched in the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, and will be expanding to additional countries in the near future.

Vatsa Narasimha, OANDA CEO, commented: "We are thrilled to be working with one of the most trusted names in the business to bring our customers and visitors a fast, reliable money transfer solution in a time of unprecedented challenges in foreign exchange."