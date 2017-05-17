SEC halts quadruple-leverage ETFs

The SEC has gone back on its initial approval of 4x leveraged ETFs announced two weeks ago.

Apparently the Commission was not as comfortable as its staff, who had given the thumbs up to ETF/inverse ETF listings that allow up to 400% leverage.

The final outcome remains unknown. For now, it has prevented the launch of the first 4x ETF, the "ForceShares Daily 4X US Market Futures Long Fund" and its inverse companion.

The initial report of approved listing can be found at SEC approves listing of S&P 500 ETF with quadruple leverage.