CFTC launches FinTech initiative-LabCFTC

J. Christopher Giancarlo, CFTC

Washington, DC - LabCFTC is intended to to improve the quality, resiliency, and competitiveness of the markets the CFTC oversees. Located in New York LabCFTC will also look to accelerate CFTC engagement with FinTech and RegTech solutions that can help the CFTC to carry out its mission responsibilities. The initiative was approved by a unanimous vote of the Commission.

LabCFTC is the agency's focal point to promote FinTech innovation and fair competition by making the CFTC more accessible to FinTech innovators and serving as a platform to inform the CFTC's understanding of new technologies. Further, LabCFTC will be an information source for the Commissioners and the CFTC staff on responsible innovation that may influence policy development. More information about LabCFTC can be found at www.cftc.gov/labcftc.

"Simply put, LabCFTC is intended to help us bridge the gap from where we are today to where we need to be: 21st century regulation for today's digital markets," said CFTC Acting Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo. "The purpose of LabCFTC is twofold: The first is to provide greater regulatory certainly that encourages market-enhancing FinTech innovation to improve the quality, resiliency, and competitiveness of our markets. The second is to identify and utilize emerging technologies that can enable the CFTC to carry out its mission more effectively and efficiently in the new digital world."