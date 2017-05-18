IPC and OneAsia partner to offer China connectivity

David Dodd, IPC

IPC Systems, the provider of communications and networking solutions, has announced a collaboration with OneAsia, a provider of connectivity, data centre, managed cloud and technology infrastructure services in Asia, to equip investors with access to Chinese financial markets.

"IPC has a strong presence in the Chinese financial markets," said David Dodd, SVP and managing director, Asia-Pacific, IPC, "Our relationship with OneAsia allows us to provide IPC's global community with connectivity to the growing Chinese capital markets with both domestic and international connectivity solutions."

Via the partnership, the IPC Financial Markets Network will leverage OneAsia capabilities across major Chinese financial centres to facilitate connectivity to the Chinese financial markets and community. The FMN solutions include Connexus, a data communications platform providing extranet, WAN, and low latency connectivity, as well as Trader Voice and Enhanced Voice Services (EVS), providing dedicated, secure voice connectivity between global market participants.