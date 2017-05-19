Automated Trader Update: DTCC, IBM cloud busting

The DTCC said in a white paper that cloud computing has reached a tipping point, and now represents a viable alternative to data centers.

Meanwhile IBM announced that more than 300,000 quantum experiments have been executed on IBM Cloud, its most powerful universal quantum computing processor.

Industry news

Blockchain-based platform Humaniq joined Barclays' TechStars ThinkRise Accelerator.

The SEC approved a speed bump on NYSE MKT.

Investment banks can now manage deals directly from Thomson Reuters Eikon using the SIA Bookbuilding app.

Nasdaq announced the launch of Nasdaq Analytics Hub.

The CFTC launched FinTech initiative - LabCFTC.

Liquidnet bought OTAS Technologies.

Products and Services

OANDA and Western Union Business Solutions announced new cross-border money transfer solution - OANDA Money Transfer.

GreySpark and OXIAL partnered to offer a continuous compliance service.

NovaSparks strengthened its U.S. equity offering.

BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and SocGen selected Tradeweb for MiFID II reporting.

Misys rolled AI strategy into its trade monitoring software.

AlgoTrader 4.0 introduced automated bitcoin trading.

People in the news

Alastair Goodwin has been selected to head Cinnober's Ancoa.

ITG added John Emmert and Sean O'Meara to its US trading team.

UBS AM hired Suni Harford as Head of Investments.