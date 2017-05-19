FIG launches A.I. FX platform and Compcoin digital token

Alan Friedland, FinTech Investment Group

Florida - Fintech Investment Group (FIG) has formally unveiled its financial advisory firm, algorithmic forex trading platform and Compcoin digital tokens ahead of its impending Initial Coin Offering (ICO), slated for early June.

FIG is a commodity trading advisory firm and member National Futures Association that provides independent investors with the financial advice and technology to successfully manage and trade in the financial markets.

The company and its founders have also launched Compcoin, a new digital token focused on investing and growing capital. Investors may buy and hold Compcoin to leverage it as an alternative investment vehicle. However, the primary function of Compcoin is to grant investors access to ART - a proprietary, automated, algorithmic foreign currency exchange (forex) trading platform developed by FIG.

Compcoin is a digital token that can provide access the world of algorithmic trading in the $5 trillion per day global currency market. Previously, this technology has only been available to investors such as hedge fund managers and global banks.

With Compcoin's planned ICO in early June, FIG hopes to raise up to $30 million, which will go toward the development of new investor technologies, customer acquisition and company growth. Further details about the offering will be released at a later date.

"Compcoin was created to appeal to a broad range of investors, serving as both a long-term investment vehicle whose value increases over time, and as a gateway to algorithmic forex trading, the largest, most liquid financial market in the world," said Alan Friedland, founder of FIG and Compcoin, and creator of ART. "With the digital currency market expecting to reach $1.7 trillion in seven years, Compcoin represents a great opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios, explore new investment strategies, maximize their returns and get in on the ground floor of one of the most promising new financial enterprises."