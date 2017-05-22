State Street, DTCC, and others, join Etherium blockchain alliance

New York - Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), a newly formed enterprise collaboration focused on Ethereum blockchain technology, has announced the addition of over 86 new companies to its membership, with more to be announced in the upcoming months. EEA is designed to build, promote, and broadly support Ethereum-based technology best practices, standards, and a reference architecture, EntEth 1.0.

The new members of EEA include Access, Adapt Forward, Alchemy Limited, AlphaPoint, Antony Welfare, Aquarius Capital Management, AutoBoard Systems, Axcent LLC, Bancor, BigchainDB, Blk Technologies, Blockchain Hub Limited, BlockCypher, Brian Ray, Broadridge, CareChain, CCA, Clause, Clearmatics Technologies, Clozer Technologies, CoinFund, Coinplug, ConsenLabs, Consensus Base, Couger, CryptoMKT, CYPHA GmbH, Dapps.ai, Datarella, DeliverThat, De Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A, Deloitte, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DigixGlobal, Dinosaur Dog, ElectricChain, Elevondata Labs Inc. , Etherisc, Fundacion CTIC Centro Tecnologico, Gem, Global Consent Limited, Global Trade Guardian - LexEcon Consulting Group, Hashed Health, Hijro, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Infosys, InGauge Trading Technologies Inc., Ian Pilon, Infrachain Asbl, Intelligent'er Re'Development, ING, iPaynow, Jiangsu Huaxin Blockchain Research Institute, Kaula, Ledger, Libra, Melonport, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, MME, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Model Communities Association, Musicoin, National Bank of Canada, Noah Perius, Nordic Alliance, NXN, Parkview Ventures, Qingxin Technology, Red Chalk Group, Samsung SDS, San Francisco Stock Exchange, Smart Contract Japan , SmartU Electronics Trading L.L.C, State Street Emerging Technologies Center, Synechron, Taishin Financial Holdings, Taiwan FinTech Association, Tecnalia Research & Innovation, Toyota Research Institute, TraderLynk Ltd, Trust Stamp, UNLP, Utocat, Vanbex Group , Wall Street Blockchain Alliance, and Zerocoin Electric Coin Company.

The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) was formed earlier this year, seeking to evolve Ethereum so that is can serve as an enterprise-grade technology. EEA's research and development is focused on privacy, confidentiality, scalability, and security. EEA is also investigating hybrid architectures that span both permissioned and public Ethereum networks as well as industry specific application layer working groups.