Colt to offer new route between Tokyo and Chicago

Tokyo - Connectivity will be provided through Colt's company's private Ethernet-based Colt IQ Network*1. Latency between Tokyo and Chicago will reach a speed of 121.07ms between each endpoint after network optimisation*2. In addition, the company has also commenced optimisation of other key routes in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bandwidth is selectable from a range of 1Mbps to 10Gbps, and offers optional protection/redundancy. Colt's network is configured to be fully redundant, from the infrastructure and backbone to the local loop. Point-to-Point, Point-to-Multipoint, and Multipoint-to-Multipoint topology options are available. Colt's services are based on MEF9 and MEF14, and come with SLAs covering performance and delivery.

(*figures provided by Colt accurate as of April 2017)