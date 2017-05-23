OTC Exchange Network joins FIX Trading Community

San Francisco - OTC Exchange Network (OTCXN), an institutional trading network and infrastructure provider utilizing blockchain technologies, is now a member of the FIX Trading Community. CEO Rosario M. Ingargiola has also been named to the Digital Currency & Blockchain Working Group.

OTCXN's blockchain-based peer-to-peer electronic trading network provides access to wholesale markets starting with OTC Spot FX. OTCXN's proprietary blockchain fabric is offered on a stand-alone basis for global enterprise businesses, which require event chronology, data privacy and security, and high frequency events recordation with immutability guarantees, while crossing organizational boundaries.

"FIX has long been the standard messaging protocol for trading. However, trading related Blockchain, DLT, and digital asset initiatives are on the bleeding edge, and are seeking to define standards of interoperability. Although OTCXN is already capturing FIX message sequences and storing them on its proprietary Blockchain to drive capabilities like real-time trade match reporting with cryptographic guarantees, I believe that it will take some experimentation and an open dialog among early pioneers to identify and overcome perhaps yet unknown technical hurdles. We hope that we can bring some of our experiences and findings to the FIX Digital Currency & Blockchain Working Group for the benefit of all," said Mr. Ingargiola.