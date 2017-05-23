ThinkMarkets buys Trade Interceptor

Numan Anees, ThinkMarkets

London - ThinkMarkets, a retail FX and CFD broker, has acquired trading analysis app Trade Interceptor.

Users can trade in live, demo and back-tested scenarios - so the app can be deployed by advanced traders and beginners looking to trial their trading strategies.

Through the acquisition, ThinkMarkets will connect its trading infrastructure to Trade Interceptor thus offering users the ability to analyse and trade from the same platform.

Nauman Anees, CEO and Co-founder of ThinkMarkets, says: "Our products come with exceptional order-execution, coupled with the advanced tools that our customers need to create and run trading strategies, wherever and whenever they want.

"That covers everything from allowing our customers to go out and enjoy themselves without worrying about missed opportunities because their app is draining their phone battery, through to letting them make rapid adjustments in response to breaking events without having to rush home."