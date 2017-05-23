Saxo Bank releases new developer portal for Open API

Benny Boye Johansen, Saxo Bank

The Saxo Bank portal provides technical documentation, reference guides, sample code and interactive tools for many of the technologies which in combination underpin Saxo's Open Banking initiative. Saxo's Open Banking strategy is built on the premise that an increasingly broader range of partnerships and collaborations will be the new disruptive factor in the financial industry.

Saxo has therefore made its multi-asset trading infrastructure available to a wide ecosystem of third-party developers, fintechs, vendors and partners, enabling them to connect their enterprises directly to Saxo's complete trading engine.



Benny Boye Johansen, Head of Open API said: "Open Banking has become a buzz word in the financial industry, but Saxo Bank's multi-asset trading infrastructure is unique in actually making it possible to tap into almost any part of the value chain using a combination of APIs and technologies. Partnerships and collaboration are key to Saxo Bank's business model as a facilitator, so we wanted the new portal to be a natural resource for developers no matter what case they were trying to fulfil.



Sometimes all requirements can be realized by a single API. For example, it is possible to write and integrate a complete trading platform via the SaxoOpenAPI, and if you are just looking for best in class liquidity and execution services, it is all available through our FIX technology. You may even combine the two technologies and use our FIX connectivity liquidity provision while at the same time use OpenAPI to source balance and margin information into your proprietary application or directly into Microsoft Excel.



At other times the full palette of technologies comes into play. A Saxo Bank White Label may use our Client Management Services API to create fund and manage their clients in our cloud. They may use our Trade Event Notification System to keep their systems in sync with client trading activity, and Saxo's comprehensive list of End-of-Day files for all internal bookkeeping and reporting. Additionally they can use SaxoOpenAPI to integrate trading directly into their web portal or to develop a completely bespoke user front-end either complementing or completely replacing our award winning SaxoTraderGO trading platform".