Acuity Trading and Dow Jones to deliver news sentiment and visualization tool for traders

Andrew Lane, Acuity Trading

London - Now in beta, the new tool - called Acuity Visual Edge, Powered by Dow Jones - features dynamic displays of news sentiment from Dow Jones and Acuity Trading news sources, offering traders visual cues to better understand market trends and stimulate trade ideas.

With news being at the core of the design and functionality, the tool showcases some emerging ways in which news can be used to aid trading decisions, and leverages the new Dow Jones DNA platform that launched in beta in April.

"News is an incredibly rich source of data and so much opportunity can be derived from news by traders when its value is understood and harnessed in the right way," says Andrew Lane, CEO Acuity Trading. "This is why we have focused on creating a tool with Dow Jones that makes its content central to a trader's research activity and presenting it in ways that traders can make best use of it."

Jason Malatesta, Head of Partners & Alliances at Dow Jones, added; "With the rise of 'fake news', traders are rightly questioning the provenance of the news sources that are plugged into analytics engines, and questioning the content they read. Our partnership with Acuity Trading and the exciting new visual offering that we are bringing to the market ensures our users can be confident in the data and the tools which inform their trading activity."

First to launch with the beta product is INFINOX CAPITAL, a provider of online foreign exchange trading services to individuals and institutional clients.