NEX Infinity SaaS platform released for production testing

Jenny Knott, NEX Optimisation

NEX Optimisation, which helps clients reduce complexity and optimise resources across the transaction lifecycle, has built the underlying architecture for NEX Infinity, a cloud hosted, Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. From July 2017, clients will be able to start testing spot foreign exchange (FX) and cash equities in the NEX Infinity distributed ledger.

NEX Infinity provides a single gateway through which clients will be able to connect once to access NEX Optimisation services. Its open and layered micro services architecture enables interoperability between platforms and services and provides access to NEX Optimisation services, and to permission third party service providers to deliver services to their trusted data on the NEX Infinity platform.

Having built the minimum viable product in March, NEX Infinity will move into production testing with clients in July 2017 for FX and cash equities matching, allocations and confirmations on the distributed ledger. After signing a single Master Services Agreement to access NEX Infinity, clients will be on-boarded to the platform, where they will be able to test and interact with their data. Duco's artificial intelligence reconciliation tools will be utilised to perform the reconciliation of old and new technology for clients.

NEX Optimisation plans to bring additional services onto NEX Infinity for production testing by autumn 2017. Future releases will include additional asset classes and ensure connectivity to third parties.

Jenny Knott, CEO of NEX Optimisation, said: "Financial services technology has traditionally been built in silos and our clients typically need to maintain between 200 and 400 connections to their participants and intermediaries, resulting in fragmented data and unnecessary cost, complexity and risk. NEX Infinity solves these problems for the market. Through a single, cross-asset platform which uses emerging technology, clients will connect once to access NEX Optimisation's 6,500 connections and consume multiple services."