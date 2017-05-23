Nasdaq and Citi announce blockchain and global banking integration

Adena Friedman, Nasdaq

New York - The partnership between Citi and Nasdaq leverages Chain's blockchain infrastructure platform and draws on core competencies from industry institutions. Emerging technologies like Distributed Ledger Technology are driving digitization and enabling new platforms and blockchain ecosystems that can provide real-time digital solutions. For example, this integration can allow businesses such as Nasdaq Private Market to address the challenges of liquidity in private securities by streamlining payment transactions between multiple parties.

A number of payment transactions have been concluded including Citi's automated processing of cross-border payments via a link between the CitiConnect for Blockchain connectivity platform and the Linq Platform powered by the Nasdaq Financial Framework. This collaboration has created an institutional banking solution that integrates blockchain technology with Citi's financial network leveraging API technology.

Key features that this integration can offer:

An end-to-end transactional process for private company securities

Direct access to global payments from Nasdaq's Linq platform using CitiConnect for Blockchain and WorldLink Payment Services, Citi's cross border, multicurrency payments service.

Increased operational efficiency and ease of reconciliation with real-time visibility of payment transactional activity on the blockchain ledger.

"This new payment capability marks a milestone in the global financial sector and represents an important moment in the commercial application of blockchain technology," said Adena Friedman, CEO, Nasdaq. "Through this effective integration of blockchain technology and global financial systems, we can realize greater operational transparency and ease of reconciliation, which can have profound implications for outdated administrative functions in the capital markets. We are excited about this accomplishment in collaboration with our partners, Citi and Chain, and are looking forward to continuing our work together to scale this offering."

This solution leverages Nasdaq and Citi's founding membership of the IDEO CoLab in June 2015 to explore emerging technologies such as blockchain. In September of that year, both Nasdaq and Citi Ventures invested in Chain's series B funding round with other leading financial institutions.