LedgerX Raises 11.4 million USD to establish a regulated bitcoin options clearing house and exchange

New York - LedgerX, the New York-based bitcoin swap exchange, is currently awaiting regulatory approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to operate the first U.S. regulated exchange and clearing house for bitcoin options. Upon approval, participating institutions can use the LedgerX platform to obtain and hedge bitcoin using exchange-traded and centrally-cleared options contracts.

"We believe a regulated bitcoin market could substantially expand the bitcoin economy. In this regard, a vibrant options market, which LedgerX plans to build, is a critical foundation to the entire ecosystem," stated James Wo, President of Huiyin Blockchain Venture Investments, a subsidiary of investment conglomerate the Huiyin Group.

"In the short term, these investments will further our application to become a regulated exchange and clearing house for bitcoin options. In the long term, these strategic investors will help us enter additional marketplaces and territories," states Paul Chou, CEO LedgerX LLC.



