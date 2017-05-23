Chinese investors get access to MOEX Russian market data

As of 23 May 2017, clients of China's top four financial information vendors, Great Wisdom, Wind, East Money and Emoney, have started to receive Moscow Exchange's real-time market data.

The clients now receive online information on MOEX's main benchmarks (MICEX and RTS Indexes). The data range will be extended to include prices and volumes for equities, bonds, FX and derivatives traded on MOEX's markets.

Attracting international investors to Russia"s financial markets, and in particular strengthening links with China's financial markets, are strategic priorities for Moscow Exchange.

Distribution of market data is part of an agreement between Moscow Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange, represented by its wholly owned subsidiaries China Investment Information Services and SSE InfoNet Ltd. In December 2016, CIIS and SSE InfoNet were given the status of official distributors and licensors of MOEX market data in mainland China.