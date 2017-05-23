Bloomberg Trading System for Romanian Government Bonds officially launched

Nicholas Bean, Bloomberg

Bucharest, Romania - Bloomberg and the Ministry of Public Finance of Romania have announced that the Bloomberg E-Bond trading system, a new electronic trading system for Romanian local currency government bonds and bills is the official platform used by the Ministry of Public Finance to assess the market-making performance of the primary dealers. The system commenced operation in May, 2015 and became the Ministry of Public Finance's official market platform on January 1st, 2017.

The Bloomberg E-Bond system provides electronic trading functionality for participants in the Romanian government bonds and bills market, and provides market surveillance tools to the Ministry of Public Finance. The system is the primary execution system for local currency government bonds and bills trading in Romania's inter-dealer market.

"We are delighted to bring the Bloomberg E-Bond system to Romania in partnership with the Romanian Ministry of Public Finance, and contribute to increasing the transparency, liquidity and efficiency of the Romanian government bond and bills market," said Nicholas Bean, Bloomberg's Global Head of Fixed Income Trading.