R3 secures 107 million USD investment for DLT

David Rutter, R3

New York, London, Singapore - Financial technology provider R3 has completed the first two of three tranches in its Series A fundraising round, securing USD 107 million from over 40 institutions in what is claimed to be the world's largest distributed ledger technology (DLT) investment to date.

The first two tranches of the Series A round were made available only to R3 members, while the third and final tranche - which opens later this year - will be accessible to R3 members and non-R3 institutional investors.

R3 will use the funds to accelerate technology development and expand strategic partnerships for product deployment. The company's efforts will be focused on Corda, R3's DLT platform for regulated financial institutions.

David E. Rutter, CEO of R3, comments: "This investment is unprecedented. Many of the world's largest financial firms have come together not just with capital support, but with a robust commitment to work with R3 in developing industry solutions that will be the building blocks of the new financial services infrastructure. We've got unparalleled momentum.

R3's group of investors represents an equal geographical split across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, counting over 40 participants from over 15 countries. Investors include: