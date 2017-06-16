Rabobank selects Finastra payment services hub for cross-border payments

Heimen Schuring, Rabobank

London and Toronto - The Finastra payments solution enables Netherlands-based Rabobank to consolidate legacy payment operations, simplify operations, and reduce operating expenses. A rules engine will enable the addition of new functionality to respond to changing industry and customer requirements. The solution is compatible with SWIFT's global payments innovation (gpi) service.

"After careful consideration and analysis, Rabobank found the global payment services hub to be able to meet our cross-border payments requirements right away," says Heimen Schuring, Head of Channel Support & Payment Engine, Rabobank. "We look forward to replacing legacy systems with a single solution that not only meets our current needs, but can also expand to satisfy future demand."